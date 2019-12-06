- Holiday events in Manchester-by-the-Sea begin this Saturday, Dec. 7, when Santa will arrive by boat at 1 p.m. at Masconomo Park, followed by the Jingle Bell Walk with Santa to the Manchester Community Center to enjoy festivities until 3 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 8, there is a Christmas Concert at 3:30 p.m. at First Parish Church.
- In Rockport, Santa arrives by boat at T-Wharf this Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. after which he makes his way to the Baptist Church to visit with children. Festivities continue in Dock Square with Christmas carols and the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 4 p.m. On Saturday, also from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Literary Cape Ann invites book lovers to a holiday book fair at Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St., Rockport.
- Deck the Docks, at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, runs Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with family crafts, photos with Santa in a dory, carols from noon to 2 p.m., snacks and refreshments, an art gallery of local artists, holiday tree and wreath sales at the Dory Shop, and museum store will be open. Hours on Sunday, Dec. 8, are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is open for the holidays starting Saturday, Dec 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a holiday craft fair and self-guided tours of the museum. Admission is $15. There will be off-site parking at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester with free shuttles running continuously with drop offs every 15 minutes. The museum is open daily for tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 20. Last ticket sold at 2:30 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., featured will be "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," by Gloucester High student actors portraying numerous characters and creating sound effects. Admission is $10 adults, and $5 students. Details, hammondcastle.org.
- The holiday-filled "DECA the Halls" home tour is Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. featuring seven Rockport homes, the Paper House and the Seven South Street Inn. Student instrumentalists, vocalists and a magician will perform at some venues. A shuttle bus will be available. Tickets, $25, can be purchased with cash or check on the day of the event or in advance at Rockport Inn and Suites, where the tour begins. Details, seashellsandjinglebellsrkpt.blogspot.com.
