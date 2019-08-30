- Plein Air Paint Out and Wet Paint Sale on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 2 to 5 p.m. at North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. The free meet-the-artist reception and sale are open to the public. Artists will paint between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Awards will be announced at 3 p.m. For more details, visit www.nsarts.org.
- Maritime Heritage Day, a free event during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, is Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, and the I-4, C-2 lot off Rogers Street with temporary docks for schooner deck visits. For details, visit www.maritimegloucester.org.
- Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, at 9:15 p.m. over Gloucester Harbor. This is preceded by the annual Boat Parade of Lights, which begins at 7 p.m. at Jones Creek on the Annisquam River, traveling through the Blynman drawbridge and into Gloucester Harbor, ending in Smith’s Cove.
- Sam Weisman directs the cast of Lindsay Crouse, Mickey Solis and Derek Speedy in "The Lifespan of a Fact" at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Performances are tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. This "comedy of conflict" runs through Sept. 22 For information and tickets, $15 to $35, visit www.gloucesterstage.com, or call the box office at 978-281-4433.
- Gloucester Schooner Festival's Parade of Sail is Sunday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m. when the schooners proceed from the Inner Harbor, past the Fishermen’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard, to the race starting area off Eastern Point. For details, visit gloucesterschoonerfestival.net.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.