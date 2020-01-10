The new exhibition "Tom and T.M. Nicholas: A Father and Son’s Journey in Paint" opens at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The opening reception, free to the public, is Saturday, Jan. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. The show runs through April 12. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD presents "Wozzeck" this Saturday, Jan. 11 at 12:55 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. This broadcast features William Kentridge’s new production of Alban Berg’s "expressionistic masterpiece," which was composed during and in the aftermath of World War I. Tickets, $18 to $32, and information, visit rockportmusic.org.
Leslie Wind Artist Demo at Sawyer Free Library in the Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester, on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. Learn T-shirt yarn knitting or learn about free-form crochet. Bring an old T-shirt with no designs to begin creating. All skills welcome. Great for ages 8 and up. For more information, call 978-325-5500.
Seasonal mini-tours at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The Winter Shorts program returns this month on Saturdays starting at 11 a.m. Visitors can learn more about the museum’s collections with these tours developed by museum docents. Each tour focuses on different areas of the collection. Three or four tours are offered, and each lasts approximately 20 minutes with time to transition so visitors can sign up for more than one, or go all of the tours. Tours are free for museum members or with museum admission, $12. Reservations required. For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
