4 things to do this weekend

Rockport Exchange hosts its annual town-wide Harvestfest celebrating locally grown, freshly cultivated food and New England-based craft beer and wine this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at T Wharf in Rockport. Food, music and more. rockportexchange.org
Take in contemporary comedy "Native Gardens," written by the Mexican-born Karen Zacarías, during its last days at Gloucester Stage. The play, on stage tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. delves into the nature of fences, both literally and metaphorically. For tickets and information, call the box office, 267 E. Main St., at 978-281-4433 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Hammond Castle Museum presents "Halls of Darkness Fears and Phobias" this Saturday and Oct. 25 and 26. This year's annual event focuses on people's fears, whether it is the dark or spiders or clowns, as they walk through the maze of hallways and rooms — and laboratory. Visitors park at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester, to board the bus for the short ride to the museum. Parking opens at Stage Fort Park at 6:30 p.m. and the first tour starts at 7 p.m. The last bus leaves the park at 10:30 p.m. Last ticket sold at 10:45 p.m. Admission: $15 per person. Tickets available only at the museum during the haunted festivities. For more information, visit hammondcastle.org.
The public is invited to a reception Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester, celebrating the conclusion of its 2019 season with the exhibition “and so it goes . . .” featuring works created by more than 40 NSAA members. Hundreds of works will be for sale in a wide range of medium and genre. Free to the public. The exhibition and sale runs through Nov. 2. 978-283-1857, www.nsarts.org
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com
