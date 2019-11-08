Share the Music and Friends present "A Musical Salute to Our Veterans," a free program of patriotic songs for the public in two shows in Gloucester, both at 2 p.m. The first is Sunday, Nov. 10, at American Legion Hall Post No. 3, 8 Washington St., the other Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Donations accepted for service organizations. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Both venues are handicapped accessible.
Dancing to Ancient Rhythms comes to MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester, on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The world-fusion dance company program is titled "Dancing to Ancient Rhythms: the Power and the Voice of Women in Dance through the Millenia." Tickets are $25 at ancientrhythms.brownpapertickets.com, or at the door. Reservations recommended. Details, www.magma.center.
The Capitol Steps bring political satire and humor to the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport, on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. The Capitol Steps have been poking fun at the D.C. establishment for more than 35 years. Their repurposed covers of pop songs are filled with puns and outrageous one-liners. No one is safe. For tickets, $55 to $79, and details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Solo show of works by Marion Hall at the Rockport Art Association, 12 Main St., with a public opening reception Saturday, Nov. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. The show, in the Marguerite Pearson Room, runs through Nov. 21. Details, www.rockportartassn.org.
The Fishtown Players bring the comedic thriller "Mauritius," an award-winning play, with its unfolding tale about greed, family conflict and the world of stamp collecting to the stage. The show, with its final performances tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m., is at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester. Tickets, $20, are available at fishtownplayers.com, Venmo or cash at the door. Reservations can be made at 978-515-7957.
