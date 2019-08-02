Manchester Festival by the Sea is this Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the downtown, and Reed and Masconomo parks. There will be more than 100 vendors for fine arts, crafts, jewelers, live music, library book sale, food, a beer garden and more. Satellite parking at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. Beauport Ambulance will provide a free shuttle. For more information, visit Festival by the Sea on Facebook.
The Rocky Neck Art Colony presents "Extremes and In-Betweens," a juried exhibition featuring members of the National Association of Women Artists, Massachusetts Chapter, at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. The public is invited to meet the artists at the free opening reception Saturday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. For information, visit rockyneckartcolony.org.
"Cheers to the Pier," a Magnolia Pier fundraising event, takes place on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 9 p.m., on Shore Road, hosted by the Magnolia Pier Fundraising Committee. This is a family event and party with music, food and more. Cash bar with beer and wine. There will be a Kids Korner, and a live auction at 7 p.m. There will be a raffle with local gift certificates and music from DJ Leo Francis.
The Annisquam Village Church hosts a concert of the chamber music of Holbrook Robinson, played by the Denovo Quartet on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The historic Gloucester church, at 820 Washington St., is known for its acoustics. A reception follows the concert. $20 at the door, and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4292971.
The eighth Rockport Jazz Festival opens Sunday, Aug. 4, at 5 p.m. with Grammy Award-winning jazz guitarist John Scofield featuring Steve Swallow and Bill Stewart, preceded by a JazzChat at 4 p.m. For tickets and information, visit rockportmusic.org.
