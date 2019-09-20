5 things to do this weekend  

- Tenth annual Lanesville Music Festival features homegrown talent raising funds to keep the lights on at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is by donation, with door prizes. Food available for purchase. For information, visit www.lanesvillecommunitycenter.org.
- Cape Pond Ice Company offers a free ice house tour this Saturday, Sept. 21, and next, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at its plant at 104 Commercial St. in Gloucester as part of the Essex National Heritage Area "Trails & Sails & Historic Tales" event over two weekends. For a full schedule of events, visit https://trailsandsails.org.
- Rockport's Bobbi Gibb will have an exhibition of her artwork at Cape Pond Ice Company, upstairs in the ART@the Icehouse loft. Hours are Saturday Sept. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 104 Commercial St., Gloucester. Same hours next weekend. On display will be murals, sculpture and recent works. To view works at another time, email the artist at Bobbigibbart@gmail.com.
- Sixth annual Essex Police Department Car Show runs Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the municipal parking lot off Shepard Memorial Drive behind the Memorial Building police and fire station, 24 Martin St. (Route 22), Essex. Free to attend or show a car; donations accepted. Featured will be antique, muscle, classic, American and European cars, motorcycles and trucks. Essex Lions Club will sell hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks. A disc jockey from J&C Entertainment will spin classic tunes.
- Final shows of “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a play described as a "comedy of conflict," are tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., Gloucester. For tickets, $15 to $48, and information, visit gloucesterstage.com or call the box office at 978-281-4433.
