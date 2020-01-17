Cape Ann Museum hosts "Community Conversations" on the topic of its library and archives this Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. at the museum, 27 Pleasant St. Gloucester. This staff-moderated exchange will give participants a chance to share feedback and ideas for the future. Refreshments and clam chowder will be served. Space is limited, reservations encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Reserve online at Eventbrite or call 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
"Bait" screens Friday through next week at Cape Ann Community Cinema, operating at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester. The film tells the story of fisherman without a boat after his brother -purposes their father’s vessel for tourist trips and their childhood home as a get-away for the wealthy. The fisherman struggles to restore the family to their traditional place. Show times and tickets, $12.50, at www.CapeAnnCinema.com.
Cape Ann Symphony's Musicians Unleashed concert "Hidden Treasures" with works by Beethoven, Telemann and Piazzolla, takes place this Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. Call 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org for tickets, $35, $12 for youth, and more information.
The concert "The Soul of the Americas," featuring the music of seven composers, takes place this Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. There is a pre-concert talk at 2 p.m. For details and tickets, $36 to $42, visit rockportmusic.org.
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents its fourth annual celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the historic 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse, on the green at the corner of Church and Middle streets. People are welcome to come and go over the course of the afternoon. The free program, which runs in hourly segments with breaks, includes speakers, music, a short panel discussion, and concluded with a slide show and audio recording of Martin Luther King Jr. at 5:45 p.m. and the ringing of the Paul Revere bell for freedom. Details, www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
