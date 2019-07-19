5 things to do this weekend  

Cape Ann Power Yoga teachers lead drop-in yoga sessions on Harriet Webster Pier at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 a.m. through Aug. 25. $15 per session; Maritime Gloucester members may buy a 5-class pass for $60.
Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester, opens the romantic comedy "Butterflies are Free," this Saturday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. The play centers on a blind aspiring singer-songwriter Don Baker, who is living away from the smothering influence of his overprotective mother, and a free-spirited actress who moves into the apartment next door. $20 at the door, or in advance at brownpapertickets.com.
"The 39 Steps," a fast-paced and award-winning comic thriller, is now playing at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Shows are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21. $15 to $48 at www.gloucesterstage.com or call the box office at 978-281-4433.
The free Rockport Legion Band Tribute Concert on Sunday, July 21, at 7 p.m. at the Back Beach bandstand, off Beach Street in Rockport, honors original members, most from Finnish families. Finnish-American music, guest conductor and musicians. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. Rainy weather relocates to Rockport High School auditorium, Jerden's Lane.
Gloucester's award-winning actor Ken Baltin reads the part of Jim "Buddy" Chum during a free reading of the new play, "Think of Me Tuesday" by Ken Riaf, at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., on Sunday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. To reserve a seat, go to www.gloucesterstage.com and search the NeverDark events.
