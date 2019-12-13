Rockport Makers’ Festival is Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, with a town-wide festival featuring artisan made gifts, music, food trucks, horse drawn carriage rides, a winter cocktail and beer garden, Makers are also at Whistlestop Mall and a juried indoor holiday market at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, and Spiran Hall, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Free holiday movie on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Spiran Hall. For details, visit: www.rockportmakers.com.
Middle Street Walk, a seasonal celebration of the past and present, is Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Middle Street up to Cape Ann Museum, in Gloucester. There are dozens of free events, programs, music, open houses with venues decorated for the holidays, fairs, food and much more. For the full schedule and times, visit: middlestreetwalk.org. This event is held regardless of weather. The Lobster Trap Tree Lighting follows at 5 p.m. at the police station plaza.
"Sea Lights," presented by LuminArtz, will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, on the facade of Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, from 6 to 9 p.m. This new event features images projected onto the building. See the LuminArtz Facebook page for more details.
"A Christmas Pilgrimage" concert featuring Musicians of the Old Post Road, presented by Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, is Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. The program includes traditional favorites and rarely-performed works. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Gloucester Stage Youth Acting Workshops present "Holiday Delights," a musical play that tells the story of a child’s journey to discover the real joy of the holidays. Shows are Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. Tickets, $6 to $15, and information available at gloucesterstage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.