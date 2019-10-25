A family-friendly Halloween Carnival, presented by the Gloucester High School Theatre program, runs this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the cafeteria at Gloucester High, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. It features carnival games, Halloween activities, a haunted hallway, face painting, prizes and more. Tickets to be sold for games. Costumes are welcome and encouraged.
The annual Charles Olson lecture takes place this Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Scholar Stephen Fredman considers three features of Olson's writing -- rhythm, history, and performance -- as they occur in works composed during his time at Black Mountain College. The program is free to the public. Reservations required. Signup online at Eventbrite or call 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
The 37th Essex ClamFest takes place Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shepard Memorial Park, 24 Martin St., Essex. The festival features activities, including maker and vendors booths, live entertainment and food vendors. Taste nine chowders from noon to 2 p.m. for $10 and vote for your favorite. visitessexma.com.
Ken Bonfield performs in concert on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at The Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. He will perform on standard classical guitar and nylon string baritone guitar. His Americana compositions infuse Celtic, jazz, and traditional folk influences described as "American Baroque." Details, rockyneckartcolony.org.
Anglo-Celtic concert with O’Carolan Etcetera ensemble takes place at Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Kathleen Adams joins in on the church’s Adams harpsichord. A reception follows. $20, $15 for seniors and students, at the door; or order online through Brown Paper Tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.