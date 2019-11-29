Rockport Art Association, 12 Main St., holds its annual Small Works show, which runs through Dec. 31, as well as its annual hand-painted ornament sale, a benefit for the historic art association with these one-of-a-kind tiny paintings that also serve as ornaments. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Details, www.rockportartassn.org.
Cape Ann Makers Market hosts its first semi-curated holiday market on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Kondelin Road, Gloucester. This is an indoor shopping event featuring more than 30 artisans, crafters, and makers. This event is co-produced by Cape Ann Auction, Hold Fast Company, and Cape Ann Giclee.
Santa visits Woodman's, 119 Main St., Essex, on Saturday, Nov 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. when visitors can get photos with Santa.
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30 when shoppers across the country seek to support local businesses. Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce urges residents to shop at their favorite businesses in Essex, Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rockport as they kick off their holiday shopping. They also can support local businesses with Cape Ann gift certificates, which can be used at more than 200 shops, restaurants and galleries. For gift certificate details, visit capeannchamber.com
Gloucester's Santa Parade starts it procession from Jodrey State Fish Pier on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. when it heads to downtown Gloucester, Stacey Boulevard and ends at Kent Circle where there will be more music and photo opportunities with Santa.
