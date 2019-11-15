- Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe opens its 12th season with Noel Coward's comedy, "Hay Fever," at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St. in Gloucester, with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The comedy runs through Nov. 24. Tickets, $20 general, $15 senior, $10 student, $5 younger than 13, may be reserved at cast2008@prodigy.net and will be available at the door, cash or check only.
- BankGloucester hosts an artist reception for Amy Kerr at the bank, 160 Main St., Gloucester, this Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. New portraits from her "I Am More" project are on show at the bank through December.
- Cape Ann Chamber Music and the Gloucester Writers Center present "A Tribute to Walt Whitman -- 200 Years" on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. The program features mezzo-soprano Hannah-Renee Becker and baritone Thomas Dawkins joining the Cape Ann Chamber Players. Bernstein, Bloch, Hindemith, Ives and Rorem are on the program. Tickets are $25, and $20 for students/seniors). For information or tickets, call 978-239-7391 or contact cachambermusic@live.com.
- ’Leven Vocal Ensemble performs the concert program “In Gratitude" at Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester, this Sunday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the door are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students and are available in advance at www.levenconcert.brownpapertickets.com. A reception follows.
- Rockport Music presents "Curtis on Tour" with the award-winning Vera Quartet and pianist Meng-Chieh Liu on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. The program features works by Franck, Bright Sheng and Beethoven. The Vera Quartet and Artistic Director Barry Shiffman will host a pre-concert at 2 p.m. Tickets $29 to $39. Rockportmusic.org.
