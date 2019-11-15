  1.  Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe opens its 12th season with Noel Coward's comedy, "Hay Fever," at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St. in Gloucester, with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The comedy runs through Nov. 24. Tickets, $20 general, $15 senior, $10 student, $5 younger than 13, may be reserved at cast2008@prodigy.net  and will be available at the door, cash or check only. 
  2. BankGloucester hosts an artist reception for Amy Kerr at the bank, 160 Main St., Gloucester, this Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. New portraits from her "I Am More" project are on show at the bank through December. 
  3. Cape Ann Chamber Music and the Gloucester Writers Center present "A Tribute to Walt Whitman -- 200 Years" on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester.  The program features mezzo-soprano Hannah-Renee Becker and baritone Thomas Dawkins joining the Cape Ann Chamber Players. Bernstein, Bloch, Hindemith, Ives and Rorem are on the program. Tickets are $25, and $20 for students/seniors). For information or tickets, call 978-239-7391 or contact cachambermusic@live.com
  4. ’Leven Vocal Ensemble performs the  concert program “In Gratitude" at Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester, this Sunday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the door are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students and are available in advance at www.levenconcert.brownpapertickets.com. A reception follows. 
  5. Rockport Music presents "Curtis on Tour" with the award-winning Vera Quartet and pianist Meng-Chieh Liu on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. The program features works by Franck, Bright Sheng and Beethoven. The Vera Quartet and Artistic Director Barry Shiffman will host a pre-concert at 2 p.m.  Tickets $29 to $39. Rockportmusic.org.

