- The East Gloucester Winter Carnival happens this Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. This family-friendly festival features crafts, games, face painting, prizes, a cake walk, a bake sale, food and more. More information available by calling 978-281-9830.
- "Travelogue: South Africa," a presentation by Cape Ann photographer Skip Montello, takes place Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. in the Friend Room of the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Montello will share photographs and stories of his trip.
- The presentation and lecture "A Complicated Woman," about Gloucester's Judith Sargent Murray (1751-1820), takes place this Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m. at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The presentation is by Sheila Skemp, professor emerita in American history at the University of Mississippi. The talk is free to the public; reservations required. Reserve online at Eventbrite or call 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
- "Giselle," a new Bolshoi Ballet production, screens in high definition this Sunday, Jan. 26, at 12:55 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. Cchoreographer Alexei Ratmansky brings a fresh perspective to one of the oldest works of classical dance. For tickets and information, visit rockportmusic.org.
- Cape Ann Community Cinema presents its 10th DoctoberFest Documentary Film Festival at the temporary venue at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester. Films shown daily through Jan. 30. Complete list of show times at CapeAnnCinema.com. Tickets are $9.50 to $12.50 at the theater or online.
