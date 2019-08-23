 5 things to do this weekend  

Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue, Rockport, has two events on Saturday, Aug. 24, starting with a Granite Quarry Tour at 10 a.m., and in the evening, there is a stargazing program at 7 p.m. For more information, call 978-546-2997 or visit halibut.point@state.ma.us.
"Rockport Celtic Festival: Celtic Session Upstairs" on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Admission is $25 for seated; and $10 for standing. Visit rockportmusic.org for tickets and more information on this and other Celtic festival programs.
The Cape Ann Big Band, directed by Carlos Menezes, delivers an evening of big-band jazz, Latin, swing and ballads beginning at 7 on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The free concert features Gloucester vocalist Kate Barry. Parking is free. The venue and rest rooms are wheelchair-accessible. For information, visit DavidLBenjamin.com.
The Rockport Legion Band presents "A Salute to America" at its free concert at the Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street, Rockport, on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Program ranges from Disney blockbusters to "The Lord of the Dance," and from "Armed Forces Salute" to the "1812 Overture," featuring the American Legion Riflemen. Popcorn. Jason Howard, Conductor. For more details, visit Rockport Cultural District on Facebook.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum is open for guided and self-guided tours Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided tours at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. The museum has permanent and rotating exhibits in its Orientation Center, in the historic A.D. Story Shipyard at 66 Main St., and at its school house at 28 Main St. in Essex. Call 978-768-7541 for details, or visit www.essexshipbuilding.org.
