IlaSahai Prouty's contemporary interactive art installation, "Thinking Sbout Race" is featured in the Matz Gallery at the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, this month. The public is invited to a free talk this Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. with Prouty, a bi-racial woman who grew up in Gloucester decades ago. Details, sawyerfreelibrary.org.
The Deb Hardy Band will perform an all ages show at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester, on Saturday, March 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. The band, which includes Greg Verga, Geoff Small and John Newcomer, plays a mix of jazzy folk rock originals and covers. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Artists featured in the annual spring members show, "Rocky Neck Now, 2020: Finding Structure," will speak about their work at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, on Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m. The show runs through March 29 at the center. Free; information, rockyneckartcolony.org.
Bolshoi Ballet in HD presents "Swan Lake," with music by Tchaikovsky, on Saturday, March 7, at 12:55 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. The ballet presents the legendary love story between Prince Siegfried and the dual personalities Odette/Odile. Tickets, $22, and information, rockportmusic.org.
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, presents a free lecture, "Redefining Women: The Impact of the Revolution on Gender Ideology," on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m., presented by scholar Carol Berkin, Presidential Professor of History, Emerita, of Baruch College & The Graduate Center, CUNY. Afterward, Elizabeth Matelski, a history professor at Endicott College, will lead a conversation between Berkin and the audience about women’s suffrage. Reservations required; visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
