Metropolitan Opera Live in HD presents a new production of Handel's "Agrippina" this Saturday, Feb. 29, at 12:55 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. There is a pre-concert talk at noon. For details and tickets, $18 to $32, visit rockportmusic.org.
"Ethiopia & Eritrea Today," a free talk by by Dan Connell and Debbie Hird, takes place at The Gloucester Lyceum on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Connell and Hird have traveled extensively in this African region. There will be a slide presentation accompanying the talk, featuring diverse subjects, from refugee camps to the countryside. For information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
CatVideoFest 2020, a compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, "of course, classic internet powerhouses," screen Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester (behind Floating Lotus), presented by Cape Ann Community Cinema to benefit local cat rescues. Tickets, $12.50, and details at capeanncinema.com.
Catch "Kanassu, The Crazy One: An African Multimedia Choreopoem," an hour-long dance performance piece presented by the Pasy Naay Leer Dance Company, on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 4 or 7:30 p.m. at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester. This West African contemporary work is choreographed and directed by Papa Sy of Senegal. Tickets, $25, at the door or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4493660.
Guitar icons Raul Midón, a Grammy Award-nominated guitarist, and Lionel Loueke of West Africa join talents for a program of "song and six-string wizardry" on Sunday, March 1, at 5 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. Midón, a singer-songwriter, dabbles in jazz, folk and soul. Loueke, from Benin, is a virtuoso jazz guitarist and singer. They will perform original material and close with a jam session. For tickets, $35 to $49, and information, visit rockportmusic.org.
