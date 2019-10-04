5 things to do this weekend

- Free tours of Essex's Old Burial Ground, 36 Main St., will take place every half hour on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 5 p.m. The last tour will start at 4 p.m. Costumed storytellers will portray prominent and infamous residents in the history of Chebacco Parish, now Essex. The 1680 burial ground is even home to Revolutionary War soldiers.
- The final showing of the Manhattan Short Film Festival is Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Viewers are the judges and vote on the films, with the winner announced Monday, Oct. 7. The ten finalists come from seven countries. Some films may contain violent content. Visit rockportmusic.org for details or tickets at the door.
- The city's first Codfish Ball, hosted by Schooner Adventure, takes place under a tent on the pier at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 9 p.m. There live music with shanty singing, a performance by the Adventure crew and the Blackburn Stompers of the Cape Ann Big Band. Cash bar and catering by Causeway restaurant. Games, raffle and a silent auction. Tickets at the door or in advance at www.schooner-adventure.org or call 978-281-8079.
- The special exhibition "In the Moment: The Paintings of Charles Movalli" has a gala opening with a free public reception this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rockport Art Association, 12 Main. St. More than 100 works are hanging in the Hibbard and Maddocks galleries. Movalli (1945-2016) was a noted artist, writer and teacher, A special section will be devoted to his more experimental and adventurous works. For details, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
- Cape Ann Plein Air Painting Competition and Festival's free opening event is Sunday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. Details on daily events, demos, special deals, interactive map at www.capeannpleinair.com.
