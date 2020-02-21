Saturday morning Improv at the Rogers Street Theatre sees Ray Jenness leading group activities for actors, directors, playwrights and teachers. Jenness has a Master of Arts in Acting and Directing, is an alumnus of the Eugene O'Neill Memorial Theater Conference and has worked with community and professional theatre companies. The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 68a Rogers St. Tickets are $20 at brownpapertickets.com.
Cape Ann Museum hosts a community conversation moderated by curator Martha Oaks this Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. to help the museum plan as it looks forward to 2023 and its 150th anniversary. Staffers welcome feedback about the exhibitions, growth of the collections and ideas for the future during the discussion. Light refreshments. Free to the public. Reservations encouraged, but walk-ins welcome, at capeannmuseum.org or by calling 978-283-0455 x10.
"Souvenir: Foreign Expressions of Japan," an art and performance event, takes place Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The American artists performing have a deep relationship to a Japanese practice or aesthetic. Tickets are $15 at the door or online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4516226.
The Northshoremen, an a capella group, will perform at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester, on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. A potluck meal, at no additional cost, will follow the show. Proceeds benefit youth events and programs.
“Sirkka,” a lens on the lives of Cape Ann's Finnish-Americans, will screen Sunday, Feb. 23, at Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. in Gloucester. The documentary focuses on Sirkka Tuomi Holm, now age 99, who lived in Lanesville while her father worked in the quarries, served in World War II, and was the first woman on the East Coast to be called to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee in the McCarthy era. Coffee and nisu will follow. Questions? Call Valerie Nelson at 978-283-7569.
