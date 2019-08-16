The 39th Gloucester Waterfront Festival takes place at Stage Fort Park on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival features more than 200 artists, artisans, food vendors, live music, and a designated children's area. Fair favorites include two Saturday-only events: the Gloucester Rotary Club's pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. and the Gloucester Lobster Bake from noon to 6 p.m., or as long as supplies last. On Sunday, the North Shore Car Club will display more than 100 antique cars. www.waterfrontfestivals.com.
Japanese musicians Tomoko Akatsu Miyamoto, organ, and Yayoi Toda, violin, who will perform the music of Alexandre Guilmant, Dietrich Buxtehude, Johann Sebastian Bach, Bela Bartok, Hina Sakamoto and Josef Gabriel Rheinberger at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., Gloucester, on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. Suggested donation at the door is $20, and $10 for students and seniors. There will be a reception afterward to greet the artists.
The Goetemann Artist Residency of the Rocky Neck Art Colony and the Cape Ann Museum present "A Conversation with Joan Snyder and Molly Snyder-Fink" at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. The talk is free to the public with a reception following. Registration for seating is suggested online at camuseum.eventbrite.com.
Cape Ann Cinema & Stage, which is known for its sofas and stuffed chairs, is in its final week at 21 Main St. in Gloucester. For show times, visit capeanncinema.com.
"Ben Butler," a play by Richard Strand, will run at Gloucester Stage through Aug. 25. The play is described as a battle of wits between two "equally formidable men" -- one enslaved and another a general (and a former Gloucester resident) -- during the Civil War. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The Aug. 18 show will be followed by a post-show discussion with the actors. Gloucester Stage Company is at 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. For tickets and information, visit: www.gloucesterstage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.