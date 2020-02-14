- A free family fun day will kick off school vacation week this Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the downstairs social hall of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, entrance at 10 Church St. There will be movies, games, face painting, craft projects, and prizes. Refreshments all day and a pizza lunch. Tour the historic 1806 Meetinghouse and ring the Paul Revere bell. Information, gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
- "For the Love of Winter," a two-hour brisk hike, steps off from the Halibut Point State Park lot off Gott Avenue at Route 127, in Rockport, this Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. For all ages. Hot cocoa afterward. Parking and program are free. Heavy rain or snow storm cancels; there will be a cancellation message by 3 p.m. the day before at 857-268-6024.
- Artists T. M. Nicholas and Stapleton Kearns will talk about the Cape Ann School of Painting at the Cape Ann Museum in conjunction with the museum show "Tom and T.M. Nicholas: A Father and Son’s Journey in Paint" this Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. Free for members and with $10 museum admission. Space limited; reserve online at Eventbrite or call 978-283-0455 x10. Details, capeannmuseum.org.
- "Meditations & Dreams," a program by clarinetist Glenn Dickson, who will present a solo show of "dreamscapes" performed on clarinet with electronics, is this Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Floating Lotus, 169 Main St., Gloucester. Tickets are $10, and available at http://www.Floatinglotus.net/collections/events.
- Cape Ann Community Cinema presents the 2020 Oscar winner for Best Documentary, "American Factory," in a free screening on Monday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester. Seating is on a first-come basis. Details, capeanncinema.com.
featured
5 things to do this weekend
- By Gail McCarthy Staff Writer
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- New SNAP rule limits access to food
- Schools investigating allegation of sexual assault
- Police: Missing Rockport woman presumed dead
- Coen death remains mystery
- Flynn investigators collecting clues 5 days in
- Mom receives first local robotic kidney transplant from daughter
- Police/Fire: Red clothing found likely child's PJs
- Friends hang flyers as police search cove, breakwater for Abbie Flynn
- Letter: Rockport police must share information with the public
- NEMLEC, 20 K9s continue search for missing woman
Images
Videos
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.