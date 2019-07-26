5 things to do this weekend

Rockport in Bloom, a self-guided garden tour, is Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is available for purchase at a seaside location. Tour-goers will find artists painting in the gardens. When the tour ends, there is a free exhibit and reception featuring the artworks from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community House, 58 Broadway in Rockport. Tickets, $30, may be purchased and at the Rockport Police Station,168 Main St., where those purchased in advance also may be picked up.
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, presents "Who Was Ben Butler?," a presentation featuring speakers and performers, on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Free for Gloucester Stage and museum members or $10 for nonmembers (includes museum admission). Reservations are required at capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
Quarry Dance VIII performances at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport are Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (new time); and Sunday, July 28, at 1 p.m. Performances are free, though donations accepted. No reservations necessary. Rain cancels. There is free parking at Windhover Performing Arts Center in the field, by the Windhover sign, located close to 247 Granite St., Rockport, as a GPS guide. There are shuttles starting one hour before the performance. The return shuttles run for about 30 minutes after the performance. It is about a 10-minute walk to the state park. www.windhover.org.
The romantic comedy “Butterflies are Free” plays its final weekend at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester. Performances are Saturday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. The play centers on a blind, aspiring singer-songwriter, who has moved out on his own and away from the “smothering influence” of his mother. A new world opens up when a free-spirited actress moves into the apartment next door. Tickets $20, available at the door and at brownpapertickets.com/event/4294737. rogersstreettheatre.org
The third annual Classics by the Bay Car Show takes place Sunday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 98, 32 Beach St., Rockport. This all-ages event for families and visitors supports Rockport Scouts Troop 20. There will be food, music and lots of classic cars.
