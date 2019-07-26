5 things to do this weekend

Artist Dan DeLouise paints in the garden during Rockport in Bloom, a self-guided garden tour, which takes place Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is available for purchase at a seaside location. Tour-goers will find artists painting in the gardens. When the tour ends, there is a free exhibit and reception featuring the artworks on Saturday, July 27, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rockport Community House.Courtesy photo