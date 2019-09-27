5 things to do this weekend

The second annual Cape Ann Classic Cars on the Green happens Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Church and Middle streets. The family-friendly event features classic cars, food vendors and live Dixieland music provided by John’s Giddy Gang. Tours of the meetinghouse will be held on the hour and will include performances on the 1893 Hutchings-Fisk pipe organ. The event is free to the public.
Rockport's Bobbi Gibb, an artist and pioneer woman Boston Marathon runner, will have an open studio at Cape Pond Ice Company, upstairs in the ART@the Icehouse loft, on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 104 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Cape Ann Symphony opens its 68th season with "Classics and the Movies" on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester.; and Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St. Maestro Yoichi Udagawa will hold a pre-concert talk prior to each performance, at 6:50 p.m. in Manchester and 1:10 p.m. in Ipswich. For information and tickets, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, opens the special exhibition "Our Souls are by Nature Equal to Yours: The Legacy of Judith Sargent Murray," a writer from the colonial era. The centerpiece is a painting of Murray by John Singleton Copley on loan from the Terra Foundation for American Art. The exhibition features an array of her writing and her correspondence with President George Washington on loan from the Library of Congress. There is an unveiling of the portrait on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m., registration required. Free to members; $10, $12 for others. Visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Rockport Music presents violinist Bomsori Kim on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., when she and pianist Philip Chiu present a program of works by Schumann, Sibelius, Szymanowski, Prokofiev and Waxman’s "Carmen Fantasy." A pre-concert talk will be held at 2 p.m., hosted by Artistic Director Barry Shiffman. Tickets start at $29. Visit rockportmusic.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.