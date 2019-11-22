Celebrate the first century of Gloucester's nearly 400 years as it approaches its quadricentennial with “Gloucester400: Our Stories Begin, 1623 through 1722.” The program is this Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, at 10 Church St., Gloucester. Free. Details, www.gloucesterma400.org.
Gloucester's Phoebe Potts has a world premiere of her one-woman show "Too Fat for China" at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E Main St., Gloucester, this weekend and next. Shows are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The debut takes place Saturday, Nov. 23, which is National Adoption Day. Tickets, $25, are available in advance at www.gloucesterstage.com, the box office and at the door.
Cape Ann Divas perform as part of the North Shore Health Project's benefit event this Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., in Rockport. Hosted by vocalist Mari Martin, the concert features Kate Barry, Renee Dupuis, Amy Rich and Kiva Trumbour backed by a full ensemble. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a reception of cocktails and food by Willow Rest, and silent auction. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at rockportmusic.org or call 978-546-7391.
Catch Noel Coward’s comedy “Hay Fever,” Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe's opener for its 12th season, at Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St. in Gloucester. The final shows are tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets, $20 general, $15 senior, $10 student, $5 younger than 13, may be reserved at cast2008@prodigy.net and will be available at the door, cash or check only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.