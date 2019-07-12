Seaside Fair at Trinity Congregational Church, at 70 Middle St., Gloucester, takes place this Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair features crafts, jewelry, plants, jams, baked goods among other food items, and white elephants. Bargains from the Cape Ann Thrift Shop, also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a grilled hot dog lunch. www.trinitycongregational.org.
Party-goers may enjoy al fresco dining, live outdoor musical entertainment and street performers as well as local shopping and other attraction at Gloucester’s Summer Block Party this Saturday, July 13, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Main Street. gloucesterblockparty.com.
"The 39 Steps," a fast-paced and award-winning comic thriller is now playing at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., Gloucester, through July 28. Shows are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14. $15 to $48 at www.gloucesterstage.com or call the box office at 978-281-4433.
Bastille Day exhibition the work of textile artist Gisèle Mac Harg at Découvert Fine Art, 73 Main St., Rockport, opens with a public champagne reception on Sunday, July 14, from 2 to 7 p.m. Viewers can meet the artist, and listen to her son play a bagpipe made by her husband. www.decouvertfineart.com.
Grupo Fantasia “Latin Dance Party” is the featured act at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand Concert Series this Sunday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The free concert is handicap accessible, parking is free and rest rooms are open. Bring a chair, blanket, picnic and soak in the sight of Gloucester Harbor at sunset. For more information, visit DavidLBenjamin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.