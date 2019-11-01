A Biergarten opens at the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., Essex, for its 18th annual fall fundraiser this Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. Cash bar with signature cocktails, beer and wine, and German fare. Details, essexshipbuilding.org.
Free concert with Matt Nakoa, an award-winning songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. He appears regularly with folk musician Tom Rush. No tickets required. All donations benefit Rockport Public Schools. Details, rockportmusic.org.
The Fishtown Players bring Theresa Rebeck's "Mauritius," an award-winning comedic thriller about greed, family conflict and the world of stamp collecting to the Rogers Street Theatre, 68 Rogers St., Gloucester. Shows are this weekend and next, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets, $20, are available online at fishtownplayers.com, or reservations can be made at 978-515-7957, or at the door with cash or Venmo.
“Hamlet,” a contemporary version of the Shakespeare classic, runs through Nov. 17 at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. Performances are Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; post-show discussions on Nov. 3 and 10. Cape Ann Nights on Nov. 6 and 13. For tickets and information, visit: www.gloucesterstage.com.
Gloucester photographer Paul Cary Goldberg is launching "Tutta la Famiglia: Portrait of a Sicilian Cafe in America," his book of photographs taken at Gloucester's Caffe Sicilia. He began this project in 2007, and after years of observations and fund raising, the book is a reality and published by Lecturis Publishers in Amsterdam. The launch and public celebration is at St. Peter's Club, 21 Main St. in Gloucester, this Sunday, Nov. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.