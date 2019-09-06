- "Moments Redefined," a new art exhibition, opens with a free public reception on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The exhibition features photographic compositions, mixed media and wood elements by Gloucester's Richard Crangle and Kristine Fisher. The show presents textural images taken over a nine-year period recomposed by the artists. It is designed to evoke curiosity for the remote Isola Di Pantelleria, an Italian island 60 miles southwest of Sicily known as the "Black Pearl of the Mediterranean."
- Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company performs at Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257 Rear Granite St., Rockport, this Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m., on the outdoor stage. With inclement weather, the free performance will be inside. This engagement is part of “The Celebration Tour” honoring Paul Taylor’s life and work, since his death at age 88 in 2018. For details, visit www.windhover.org, or call 978-546-3611.
- Old Sloop Coffeehouse begin its 11th season this Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. with a concert by Mari Martin and The Lucky Boys at the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. $12 for adults, $5 for those age 18 or younger, and $24 for families. Details, oldsloopcoffeehouse.org.
- Performances of “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a play described as a "comedy of conflict,"are tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show runs through Sept. 22 at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., Gloucester. For information and tickets, $15 to $35, visit www.gloucesterstage.com, or call the box office at 978-281-4433.
- Concert Winds Trio performs at Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester, on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. The trio — David Benjamin on clarinet, Jean Antrim on flute, and Priscilla Walter on piano — will play works of Brahms, Delibes, Danzi, Noda, and Leroy Anderson. A reception follows. Admission at door is $20, $15 for seniors /students; or order online through BrownPaperTickets.com.
