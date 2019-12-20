5 things to do today

The 10th annual free Christmas Concert sponsored by the North Shore Christian Men’s Choir will be held this Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 4 High St., Rockport. The choir is comprised of men from a dozen North Shore churches. Refreshments will follow the concert, which concludes prior to the Rockport Nativity Pageant.
A Winter Solstice Stroll will take place Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m. as the sun begins to set at Halibut Point State Park. The stroll on woodland trails on the darkest day of the year and includes s’mores by the fire. For all ages. Free to the public. Wear warm layers and sturdy footwear. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Heavy rain cancels. The program is about two hours. Information, 978-546-2997.
The 74th Rockport Nativity Pageant takes place this Saturday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m., beginning with a torch-lit procession that starts at Dock Square and proceeds up Main Street to the Congregational Church. The Rockport Art Association & Museum welcomes anyone who wants to participate to join in. Makeup and costumes supplied. For more information, contact Pat Alto at the art association at 978-546-6604.
On Saturday, Rockport's pageant day, a free community sing-along takes place at 7 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. No tickets required. Details, rockportmusic.org.
Henri Smith's New Orleans Christmas concert is this Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Smith, a New Orleans singer and bandleader, performs with a nine-piece band for a show that includes seasonal and gospel favorites in addition to New Orleans repertoire. Tickets, $30-$40, and information at gimmelive.com.
