A nationwide bus driver shortage has schools transportation departments across Cape Ann and the North Shore thinking outside the yellow rectangular box.
After a driver in charge of a West Gloucester route retired at the beginning of the February school break last week, Gloucester Public Schools are having some students walk to Beeman Elementary and O'Maley Middle schools and partnering with another transportation service to get them to class. A replacement driver couldn't be found.
"I didn't think I could do this," Gloucester Public Schools Transportation Director Kathy Verga said in reference to shifting her fleet around to get students to school. "The magic hat is empty. There is no more shifting doing, nothing."
Over the past two years, the school district has had to eliminate nine bus routes with the loss of nine drivers.
The fleet is manned now by 11 bus drivers.
Just down the line, Rockport's school district is having staff members become certified as bus drivers so, if needed, they can help children get to and from classes.
In November, the Rockport school district was down three bus drivers for medical and personal reasons.
That was the schools' entire driver roster.
"We looked at our hours and we looked at our wages and tried to be competitive," Superintendent Robert Liebow said. "Which I think is a part of the free market."
With an increase to $22.50 per hour for a 5 1/2 -hour day, Rockport schools ended up filling all three positions through a staff shift, a driver referred from Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers, and a driver from Gloucester public schools who was seeking more hours.
Rockport is currently training a former teacher and an administrator to be alternate drivers.
Other schools on the North Shore are feeling the effects of the bus driver shortage, too, and school administrators are wary it won't end soon.
"It is a nationwide issue," said Beverly's Transportation Director Dana Cruikshank. He said he has talked to other transportation departments and bus manufacturers across the country who are seeing a similar shortage.
The reason for the shortage?
Verga, Liebow, and Cruikshank all agree that is due to the good economy.
"It is a split shift, part-time position everywhere you look," Cruikshank said.
"We are losing three drivers per year" on average, Cruikshank said of Beverly's public school transportation department. "That is a for a variety of reasons whether they have moved on or retired."
He explained that, by being a larger district than Gloucester, Beverly has additional internal resources to accommodate the changes.
Solving Gloucester's shortage
In Gloucester, the February retirement of a bus driver forced elimination of the school's Route 4 through West Gloucester traveling to Beeman Elementary and O'Maley Middle schools.
Verga, the schools' transportation director, had three options for the approximately 80 students affected.
By law, public schools are required to provide transportation to kindergartners through sixth-graders who live outside a two-mile radius of their attended school.
Because the district's resources are limited, third through-fifth-graders who live less than 1.5 miles from the school are no longer provided transportation.
As of Monday, 35 students are using their own two feet as their mode of transportation to and from school. Verga explained that "there will be a crossing guard positioned at Reef Knot Way to cross the children so that they may utilize the paved path to Beeman School."
For students who live farther than 1.5 miles from their school, alternate transportation has been provided.
The Cape Ann Transportation Authority (CATA) is adding 11 O'Maley students to its high school bus route.
"CATA is planning on helping the school until the end of the school year," Felicia Webb of CATA said. "We plan to work together moving forward."
Verga confirmed that the school district is paying for the O'Maley students' CATA bus passes.
Eight students were moved to bus route six, adding a stop midway between Sumner and Lincoln streets.
"It went pretty smooth considering," Verga said of the first day with the new system. "There were a few glitches ... a few parents I was not able to contact."
Verga explained that, because it was February break when she was contacting the families, it was difficult to find a translator for parents for whom English was a second language.
"It is going to take a couple days for all of them to know," she said. "But it worked. The drivers didn't complain and it worked smoothly."
While the shortage has public schools scraping the bottom of the barrel, Verga is grateful for her current drivers and is hopeful that the Gloucester school district will have new drivers soon.
"My drivers have been awesome," Verga said. "They have worked their butts off and it has been difficult this year. Every time someone leaves it becomes more difficult for them."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
