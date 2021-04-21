After a little over three months acting as Gloucester's chief administrative officer, Nicole Kieser will be leaving her role.
Kieser notified city councilors, managers and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Tuesday she will be leaving as of May 7 and will not seek confirmation by the City Council.
“My reasons for leaving are personal, but I also know that lack of specifics can lead to rumors and misinformation. To be clear, I will always be committed to the mayor,” Kieser said in an email sent Tuesday to councilors, managers and the mayor. “My respect and admiration for her remain steadfast; she will always have my full support. I know she is a remarkable woman and a passionate leader.”
Copied on the email were former CAO James Destino, the city's insurer's outside lawyer John Davis, as well as the mayor's lawyer, Lenny Kesten, Executive Secretary Enza Taormina and Administrative Assistant Dana Jorgensson.
Kieser, Romeo Theken, and Assistant to the CAO Chris Sicuranza did not immediately return the Times’ call or email for comment.
“I know people will hear this news and assume that I am leaving because I wasn’t qualified or was overwhelmed. I can assure you this is not the case,” she wrote. “I have confidence in my skills and experience and believe that I would have been successful with time.”
Kieser was appointed by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Jan. 26 after Vanessa Krawczyk resigned from her position as acting CAO on Jan. 25. Krawczyk took on the role in June 2020 when Destino officially retired from the position. Kieser was the third person to fill the role in 10 months.
Prior to taking on the role as CAO, Kieser had worked as the director of communications for Andover Public Schools.
“This was a difficult decision to make and one that took some careful consideration,” Kieser noted. “I want to express my gratitude for those that supported me in the past few months.”
Kieser noted in the email that she has the mayor’s support in her decision to leave and they have been working on options to fill the position.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.