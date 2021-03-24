Third of Gloucesterites vaccinated

About one-third of the residents of Gloucester have received a first dose of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19.
According to the state’s most recent Municipality Vaccination Report, 31.7% of the total population of Gloucester has received at least the first dose of a vaccine. As of March 16, 25% of Massachusetts residents had received at least one dose, and 26% of Essex county residents had.
“It’s exciting to see more and more residents becoming eligible and receiving the vaccine, and we’re relieved to see our community becoming increasingly protected against this disease,” Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Carroll said. “The vaccine is a key tool in combating this pandemic and keeping people healthy, and although we still have weeks and months ahead of us in this pandemic, this is a hopeful turning point for many.”
The city Health Department reminds residents that the authorized Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have met the FDA’s strict requirements, and were reviewed by a group of infectious disease experts in Massachusetts who have determined they are safe and effective, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Residents can preregister for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting https://www.mass.gov/info-details/preregister-for-a-covid-19-vaccine-appointment, check for available vaccination appointments once they are eligible at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/, and are encouraged to contact local pharmacies to learn about vaccination opportunities as well.
Vaccination appointments for the homebound may be booked through the State Homebound Vaccination Central Intake Line by calling 833-983-0485. Senior Care Inc. provides transportation to vaccination sites for self-mobile residents 60 and older; more information and appointments for transportation are available by calling 978-281-1750.
City reflects on local vaccination efforts
While most vaccinations are now being distributed through mass vaccination sites and other sites listed at vaxfinder.mass.gov, the City of Gloucester lead an early charge in distributing vaccines locally.
In early March, a team of nurses, paramedics, and administrative staff went door-to door to the Gloucester Housing Authority’s five public affordable senior housing sites to vaccinate approximately 140 residents and staff with the Moderna vaccine.
The city has also fully vaccinated 500 residents eligible under phases one and two of the state’s distribution plan, and provided 60 people with their first dose at the Rose Baker Senior Center. The Gloucester Health Department coordinated its efforts to identify eligible individuals with Senior Care Inc. and the Rose Baker Senior Center, were staff have answered calls and emails to help eligible residents access vaccination opportunities.
“I am tremendously proud of the local vaccination opportunities we were able to coordinate, and would like to thank everyone who stepped up to make those opportunities possible,” Carroll said. “It took a lot of dedication and hours, and as a result we were able to lay an early foundation in Gloucester and on Cape Ann for those identified as either being at a high risk because of their occupation, age or health to get vaccinated.”
CAPE ANN COVID-19 NUMBERS
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,672 confirmed cases March 16, up from 1,632 — 48 active — on March 10, when 45,194 tests had been given to residents. At least 40 residents had died of COVID-19 complications and 1,687 had recovered as of March 17.
Rockport: 258 confirmed cases, nine active, on Monday, up from 250 on March 16. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 225 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus as of Feb. 9 while 9,967 tests had been given to residents as of March 16.
Essex: 157 confirmed cases Wednesday at 6 a.m., up from 150 on March 16, when 4,959 tests had been administered to residents. There have been 67 cases between Jan. 1 and Wednesday and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 203 confirmed cases, 3 active, on March 17, up from 200on March 10, when more than 10,167 tests had been given.