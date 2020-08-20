ROCKPORT — Seaview Farm now has a hand-selected assortment of wine and craft beer on sale.
On Friday, owners Regina and Ken Lane celebrated the opening of the new expansion of their farm store, located inside the farmhouse at 38 South St.
Seaview Farm is now the third liquor store to open in Rockport since beer and wine vendors were allowed in town two years ago.
The farm currently holds a liquor license designated for “gourmet or specialty food stores.” Another specialty store, Sea & Cellar, opened at Dock Square last month. The third liquor license, issued exclusively to grocery stores, is held by Whistlestop Market, which last year became Rockport’s first seller of bottled and canned alcohol since 1865, when early settler Hannah Jumper led a band of 200 hatchet-wielding women to destroy every last barrel of whiskey in town. After that fateful night, alcohol was banned until 2005 when restrictions began to loosen.
“We decided a while ago it would be nice to sell some beer and wine to go along with our grass-fed beef,” said Regina Lane, who co-owns the farm with her husband, Ken. “There’s been a nice response from the public. There was a bit of anticipation leading up to the opening.”
The Lanes worked closely with local sommelier Paige Farrell on which wines to carry. Regina Lane said she and her husband wanted to carry a mix of “the old world with the new world.” Currently on sale are classic French and Italian styles along with contemporary tastes from California, Washington state, Oregon and the Finger Lakes of New York.
“I wanted to feature wines that had a story and didn’t have much of a presence on Cape Ann,” Farrell said. “It’s small. There’s about 40 selections (at Seaview), but there’s a lot of room to grow. I was overjoyed in having the opportunity and I hope people find it really special.”
For beer, the Lanes said they wanted to keep it local.
“The new Rockport beer, Twin Light, (brewed by Rockport Brewing Company) has been a huge seller,” Regina Lane said. “We also have brews from Newburyport and hard ciders from Cambridge.”
Members of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce were in attendance on Friday to congratulate the Lanes on the new expansion.
“The Lanes are delighted that the combination of their farmhouse setting and Paige Farrell’s experience and passion for wines of the world means that their customers will have a selection of wines worthy of this beautiful region,” the chamber said in a prepared statement.
More information is available by visiting seaviewfarmrockport.com
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.