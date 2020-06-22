This Father's Day may have been Jamie Marshall's favorite yet.
"This is the best Father's Day present ever, this graduation," Marshall said in the parking lot, pointing out the rows of cars lined up at O'Maley Innovation Middle School.
Marshall graduated from Gloucester High School in 1991 by what he says to be "the skin of his teeth."
Now his son Harrison, 18, has completed all of the requirements to receive his own diploma from his father's alma mater.
"It is amazing," Marshall said about his son's accomplishments during his four years of high school. "It is all about character building, Gloucester is about character building."
Harrison smiled at his father as Marshall patted him lovingly on the shoulder.
The two sat in the bed of their truck in anticipation of one of many celebratory events the school district had planned for a class that lost so much in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday evening promptly after the sun set over the middle school's track, Gloucester High School seniors joined their friends and family to view a drive-in graduation celebration video as their traditional graduation ceremony has been postponed until Sunday, August 2.
The video was projected on an inflatable screen that towered over lined cars in the parking lot of O'Maley Innovation Middle School. Those in attendance had the ability to listen to the video's audio by tuning in on their car's radio system.
For Emily Frick, 18, the opportunity to see her classmates at the drive-in celebration meant the world to her.
"Seeing everyone around and knowing that they are doing okay, that is good," she said.
Frick's peer Asha Egmont, 18, agreed, explaining that it feels good to be recognized after such an unexpected year of high school.
"This will hopefully sum up the year and give us the closure before our tentative in-person graduation," she said. "It means a lot because I think we deserve it and we worked really hard for twelve years."
"It's a different experience so I'm going to value it," Egmont added.
The video had a speech from Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, comedic and sincere messages from members of the district's School Committee, recollections from senior class representatives, salutatorian and valedictorian, and a surprise cameo from English singer and songwriter Natasha Bedingfield who serenaded the class with her hit song "Unwritten."
As each speaker gave a unique perspective to their exhortation, a common thread ran among each clip: connection despite distance.
"I am impressed by this class and the civic responsibility you have taken to create public awareness of issues," School Committee Chairperson Jonathan Pope said. "You have stood up and made your voices heard about institutionalized racism, gun violence, climate change, and equal justice for all people."
"My faith in humanity and hope for the future has been restored," he added.
Salutatorian Sophia Hogan-Lopez explained how she sees her peers as peacemakers and freedom fighters in and ever-changing society.
"We hold peaceful protests, we support one another, and we advocate for change," she said. "But most importantly, we have learned enough from the high school and from one another to become that ideal of ourselves - whether it be the planned vision we have four ourselves our surprise version that fate has in store."
In addition to the remarks from those who helped make the evening's event happen, the video had a slideshow of each graduating senior along with their name and accomplishments they acquired at the end of their four years.
As the sun disappeared behind the horizon of trees and students huddled together to stay warm as the summer's heat vanished in the darkness, graduates were reminded of who they are rather than what they have had to overcome.
"You are our future," Romeo Theken reminded the students from her desk in City Hall. "I know you don't want to be remembered as the COVID class. You are going to be known as the inspirational class."
