BOSTON — Organizers of Friday's youth climate strike say they expect as many as 10,000 people to turn out and march from Boston City Hall Plaza to the State House.
Press lead Saya Ameli Hajebi told the News Service on Tuesday that crowd estimate is based on more than 7,000 responses to a Facebook event notification and partnerships with 20 organizations with large followings, such as 350 Massachusetts and the Sunrise Movement.
Climate activists under the age of 20 are leading the effort, and organizers say they are following the lead of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who is joining U.S. Sen. Edward Markey for a press conference in Washington on Tuesday.
"People of all ages and backgrounds are uniting to fight for our most fundamental human rights; the right to clean air, clean water, and the right to a livable future," according to organizers, who are seeking "transformative action ... to address the climate crisis."
An 11:30 a.m. rally at City Hall is expected to feature former EPA chief Gina McCarthy, Jeremy Ornstein of the National Sunrise Movement and Youth-On-Board representative Ahria Ilyas.
The march is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and a one-hour action at the State House is set to start at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.