An increase in the state’s official threat level for Eastern Equine Encephalitis has parts of Cape Ann and the North Shore in new offensive and defensive modes against the mosquitoes that transmit the potentially deadly disease.
In Ipswich, where the state put the threat level at “high” — the second-most-severe level — on Wednesday, crews were scheduled to begin spraying to kill mosquitoes Friday. Town officials are advising residents to stay indoors once spraying begins at 6:45 p.m.
The state increased the threat level for Ipswich, Manchester and several other communities Wednesday evening after an elderly man who lives in Manchester but who had been to all the towns recently was diagnosed with the disease. State and local officials declined to update his condition on Thursday.
Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District announced late Thursday that all after-school activities will end at 6:15 p.m. beginning immediately so athletes and others can avoid peak hours for mosquito exposure.
Acting Superintendent of Schools Julie Kukenberger wrote in a letter to parents Thursday afternoon that the changes were made “due to the fact that Ipswich is so close in proximity to the communities of Hamilton and Wenham, and with student and staff health and safety in mind.”
A Manchester Boy Scout group delayed plans for an overnight camping trip in Ipswich, according to troop leader Dan Metrano.
"The news about EEE was percolating the last couple days and a couple parents were concerned — and then when Ipswich went to an elevated risk and began canceling outdoor activities, we decided to make the call and postpone," Metrano said.
Some schools in town have adjusted schedules to minimize the risk for athletes, said town Board of Health nurse Colleen Brown.
Brown said that, in conversations with officials running a number of organizations in town, she has emphasized all season that at minimum, athletes should have access to appropriate mosquito repellent and be “encouraged to use it.”
“We don’t want people to panic — just be thoughtful,” she said.
Meanwhile, state experts are scheduled to deploy new traps on the North Shore Sunday to catch and test more mosquitoes for the EEE virus.
The new traps will include “gaps in historic traps...areas of risk, bird roosts and swamps that contain the mosquitoes we are looking for...it's difficult with travel-related human cases due to lack of distinct foci,” a state memo describing the process states.
Hamilton-Wenham’s Kukenberger said she and colleagues have been discussing the risks of mosquito-borne illnesses since the beginning of the school year, but the tipping point that prompted them to enact changes was the heightened Ipswich risk level.
“Even though we’re (at a) moderate level, mosquitoes and birds don’t (respect) town borders,” she said in an interview.
Referring to the fact that two hours of 28-to-30 degrees for at least two straight days should kill off the most-dangerous mosquitoes, she added: “We’re hoping the risk level will be reduced or we’ll get some cold weather that will help manage it.”
The Manchester resident stricken with EEE had been traveling to a number of area towns in the days prior to his diagnosis, complicating efforts to establish the greatest risk. Symptoms of EEE can include lethargy and a severe headache and usually begin several days after exposure.
The man is the ninth person in Massachusetts this year to contract the EEE virus.
