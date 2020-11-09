As unemployment continues to rise and lost wages mount during the COVID-19 pandemic, three Cape Ann nonprofits are banding together to make sure the winter holidays are joyous for those in need.
Action Inc., Pathways for Children, and Wellspring House Inc. have launched the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, a joint fundraiser to benefit the families they serve this holiday season. The goal is to raise $100,000 to purchase gift cards to give the families while supporting local businesses.
“With kids’ lives being turned upside down, either with school cancellations and social distancing, we want to do something so the holidays could still be a bit magical,” said Joe McEvoy, director of planning and development at Action Inc.
This is an atypical holiday drive for the three nonprofits. In years past, each would accept cash and toy donations for their annual holiday stores. Parents were invited to pick which donated toys, clothing or gift cards they wanted to take home to their children.
“We knew things were going to be different with all the restrictions,” McEvoy said. “There wouldn’t be a way to get the shop open this year. There’s a lot of close contact we get with organizing the toys and having people come in. Also, we don’t know what the restrictions would look like if things get worse with COVID in December.”
Since opening in late October, the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund has raised over $17,000.
“We’re still doing a lot of work to reach out,” McEvoy said. “People have been so used to what we’ve done in the past. But we know time and time again the Cape Ann community has always come through for those we serve.”
Children up to 18 years old living in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, or Ipswich are eligible to apply for a gift. Only one application is allowed per child or family. To ensure families have time to shop locally or online, the gift cards will be given out the first week of December.
More information on applying for help or donating may be found by visiting capeannkids.org. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 1.
About the host charities
Action Inc. offers fuel assistance and energy efficiency programs, case management, housing assistance and homelessness prevention, job training and education, and affordable housing.
Pathways for Children provides education and care programs for more than 500 children and their families from Cape Ann and the North Shore.
Wellspring House offers temporary shelter for families in need, and works with residents on homelessness prevention, emergency shelter placement and securing long-term housing.
