ROCKPORT — Three articles on this year's Fall Town Meeting warrant seek to expand Rockport's bans on single-use plastics.
All registered voters in town are encouraged to attend the meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Rockport High School auditorium, 24 Jerden's Lane.
If Article K passes, all town eateries will be required to give biodegradable or compostable food wares to customers. Food wares, as defined by the proposed bylaw, include "all food and beverage containers, bowls, plates, trays, cartons, cups, lids, straws, forks, spooks, knives, film wrap," or any other single-use item given along with prepared food.
The proposed addition to the environmental protection and public heath bylaws states current single-use plastic wares contribute to "plastic pollution of the land environment waterways and oceans ... harm and premature death or marine animals through ingestion ... adding to landfills and contributing to the release of toxins and greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere when eventually incinerated."
Food establishments may seek exemptions from the bylaw by appealing to the Board of Health. The Board of Health may also chose to excuse certain wares from the rule that do not have a biodegradable or compostable equivalent.
Residents of Manchester and Essex approved a similar ban at their town meetings last year.
Article L seeks to ban the sale of balloons in Rockport.
The proposed bylaw reasons that "(balloons and their accompanying ribbons) are often released and fall into the sea, thus contributing to marine debris. The deflated balloons can resemble jellyfish, a common prey item for sea turtles and other marine animals."
Disposal will also be regulated. The only way for townspeople to get rid of a balloon will be to deflate it, put it in a trash bag and drop it off at the transfer station.
All balloon types — such as latex, Mylar and water balloons — are included in the ban.
Finally, Article M seeks to reduce the amount of plastic water bottles in town by banning their sale and distribution.
Like food wares, the bylaw claims single-use plastic bottles contribute to pollution in land, waterways and oceans, and cause harm to marine life. Also, these bottles "a health risk to humans through the leaching of chemicals, such as phthalates, known as hormone disruptors, from plastic bottles into drinking water."
If passed, all non-sparkling, unflavored drinking water will need to be sold in bottles that are 100 percent compostable or at least 50 percent biodegradable.
Plastic bottles and their caps were the third and fourth most common ocean pollutant found during the Ocean Conservatory's International Costal Cleanup initiative held last September. Some bottled water brands such as Boxed Water is Better and Just Water sell their products in biodegradable paper cartons to avoid any further pollution.
Those caught breaking these three bylaws will receive a verbal warning at first, followed by a $100 fine for the second offense and $200 for the third and subsequent offenses. All three have the same enforcement date — Jan. 1, 2021.
In 2018, residents voted to ban thin-filmed plastic bags from stores. Enforcement began this past March.
