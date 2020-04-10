SALEM — At least three developmentally disabled adults have died in group homes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials confirmed on Thursday.
Another 122 residents of Department of Developmental Services, as well as 150 employees of both state-run and privately-run facilities have also tested positive, according to Christopher Klaskin, a spokesman for the agency.
The agency, citing medical privacy rules, is not disclosing details of where the residents died, or other information, such as their ages.
“DDS communicates daily with our providers to monitor the situation and assists when positive cases are identified in collaboration with (the Department of Public Health) and local boards of health,” Klaskin said in response to an email from The Salem News. “Families and guardians are immediately notified when a positive case is identified, and are updated on CDC and DPH protocols staff must follow around testing, quarantine, and proper sanitizing of facilities.”
Colleen Lutkevich, executive director of the Massachusetts Coalition of Families and Advocates (COFAR), said her group believes there are likely more cases than are being reported.
“Giving us that update was like pulling teeth,” she said. “People are getting ill every single day.”
The responses by various providers — private companies that are under contract to operate the vast majority of the state’s residential group homes — have been hard to determine or confirm, said Lutkevich. Her organization has been calling for a more coordinated response since last month.
Klaskin said the agency is starting to offer mobile testing and setting up dedicated quarantine sites for people in state-operated group homes and intermediate care facilities. But he acknowledged that they are still exploring the available options for privately-run homes, which make up the vast majority of housing for developmentally disabled clients.
Lutkevich said she’s concerned it’s too late already. “We knew it was coming, and it was ignored,” she said.
