MANCHESTER — Three candidates will vie for three seats on the Select Board in one of the municipal races to be decided by voters in Manchester-by-the-Sea’s election on May 16.
According to Town Clerk Dianne Bucco, the seats up for election are:
Select Board: Karen Bennett will face incumbents Ann W. Harrison and John Round in a race for two three-year seats.
Planning Board: Four candidates will vie for two three-year seats. They are incumbent Christopher Olny and Martin Edward Flood, Donna L. Furse and Susan Hanson-Philbrick.
Housing Authority: Incumbent Elizabeth A. Heisey is the only candidate for a seat for a five-year term.
Library Trustee: Incumbent R. David K. Lumsden seeks another three-year term.
Moderator: Incumbent Alan Wilson is unopposed in his bid for another a one-year term.
School Committee: John Binieris running unopposed for a three-year term.
The candidates needed at least 29 signatures on nomination papers, which were made available on Jan. 2, the from registered voters in order to qualify for the town ballot. The papers needed to be submitted to the town clerk’s office by March 28.
Last day to register to vote May 6
Bucco said residents can register to vote online at www.registertovotema.com or at the town clerk’s office, Town Hall, 10 Church St. For the May 16 election, polls will be open at Manchester Memorial Elementary School, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Absentee ballots are also available for all elections. Applications for absentee ballots can be found at: www.sec.state.ma.us/divisions/elections/languages/absentee-ballot-applications.htm.
Those with questions may contact the town clerk’s office at 978-526-2040 or townclerk@manchester.ma.us.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.