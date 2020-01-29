As the city's School Committee searches for a new superintendent, it has identified three ways for the community to get involved.
On Thursday, the School Committee announced an online survey, focus group meetings, and open seats on an advisory Superintendent Search Screening Committee as ways for city residents to provide input during the search.
"We are looking to gather input from the community to define the qualities and experience desirable in a new superintendent of schools," School Committee Chair Jonathan Pope wrote in the announcement.
The School Committee has scheduled seven focus group meetings in February:
Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. at the District Office, 2 Blackburn Drive, for administrative staff.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 , at 3:30 p.m. at West Parish Elementary School library, 10 Concord St., for all elementary school staff (East Gloucester, Beeman Memorial, Plum Cove, Veteran's Memorial, and West Parish).
Thursday, Feb. 6, at 2:30 p.m. at Gloucester High School for Gloucester High School students.
Thursday, Feb. 6, at 3:30 p.m. at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road, for Gloucester High and O'Maley Innovation Middle schools' staff.
Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. at the District Office, 2 Blackburn Drive, for parents, guardians and community members.
Thursday, Feb. 13, at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., for municipal employees.
Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at the West Parish Elementary School library, 10 Concord St., for parents, guardians and community members.
For those unable to attend the scheduled focus groups, an online survey is accessible at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L2N8GXF
The Superintendent Search Screening Committee, which will not include any School Committee members, will be comprised of 14 individuals: three teachers; three parents or guardians; two community members; one student support specialist; one principal; one high school student; one district office administrator; one municipal employee; and one vocational teacher, member of the GHS Vocational Advisory Committee, or person who works in the trade field.
Pope advised that anyone interested in serving on Superintendent Search Screening Committee submit him a letter of interest addressed to 2 Blackburn Drive, Gloucester, MA 01930, by Friday, Feb. 28.
"Applicants should have the ability to work as part of a team and have a strong interest in Gloucester Public Schools," Pope wrote.
The selected members of the Screening Committee will be announced at the School Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 11.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
