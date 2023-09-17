Some very young drivers hit the road along a block of Rogers Street on Sunday afternoon for Gloucester’s own grand prix.
The occasion was the city’s annual Fish Box Derby, which started at noon on the hill by the Gorton’s of Gloucester complex. The motorless cars are made and raced by 8- to 14-year-olds.
The winner was Devlin Skilling, followed by Charlie Beaudon, Sarah DeOliveira, and Joseph Brancaleone. Stella Bonenini won the “coolest car” award while Aiden Ferrelli was recognized for the having the “best pit crew.”
In addition to saluting kids’ creative, entrepreneurial and automotive spirit, the event also serves as a fund-raiser, with donations from the derby going toward a scholarship fund for the young participants.
Each participant is eligible to apply for scholarship funds as she or he prepares to graduate from high school.
The race, which dates to the 1950s, has been organized by the Gloucester AMVETS and American Legion since 2018.