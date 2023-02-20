MANCHESTER — A local library is offering youngsters the chance to learn to create friendship bracelets.
The Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library is offering classes on making the woven jewelry for youngsters taught by June B. The library is supplying the needed materials and will have snacks on hand.
Classes are Thursdays, Feb. 23, March 2 and 9, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Register via the events page on the library's website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Feb. 23 session will be on making a candy stripe design.