Gloucester’s city councilors gave a resounding “yes” to a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for The Cut, a more than $10 million multipurpose entertainment venue in the 22,000-square-foot vacant former CVS Pharmacy building at 177 Main St., which is undergoing a complete rehab.
When the new business opens, it is expected to generate 40 full-time jobs.
The applicant for the local incentive, Granite Cove Equities LLC CEO Tom O’Grady, took part in a public hearing Tuesday along with Gloucester Economic Development Director Sal Di Stefano, Community Development Director Dave Fields, and Maria Nigro Di Stefano, the Northeast Regional director of the Massachusetts Office of Business Development.
The hearing Tuesday was not about permitting, the proposed entertainment venue, zoning or parking, said City Council President Val Gilman before the hearing was opened. It was only about the proposal for the local tax break.
The applicant — officially Granite Cove Equities LLC/Granite Cove Venue LLC doing business as The Cut Inc. — is both the landlord and the venue’s operator, and intends to spend more than $10 million on a building that has been mostly vacant since June 2021. The Cut is the name used to describe the short narrow channel between the Outer Harbor and the Blynman Canal and the Annisquam River.
“So, The Cut will be a multipurpose entertainment venue that will include a facility for live music, comedy, film, a bar/restaurant as well as private functions,” said Mayor Greg Verga. The venue will also feature a recording studio and rehearsal space for local musicians, said Verga, who plays bass and guitar and hosts a show on 1623 Studios called “Music with the Mayor.”
The “local incentive-only” application describes a 165-seat restaurant and a 500-person venue, with the expectation the business would be open in the fall or winter of 2023.
Verga said about 40 full-time jobs are expected to be created. There have been several meetings with the applicant and a presentation on the TIF was made to the City Council’s Budget and Finance Standing Committee last week.
Verga said a local-only TIF is required to allow the applicant to apply for additional state incentives, such as the “Abandoned Building Renovation Deduction” administered by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development.
The city’s TIF committee recently reached a preliminary agreement on a TIF of 25% off of the estimated incremental tax increase for five years starting in fiscal 2025, Verga said. The estimated annual savings is $9,700 off of the incremental tax that the city is currently not receiving. Verga asked councilors for their support of O’Grady, a local entrepreneur who lives in Bay View.
“He’s investing in our downtown,” Verga said, “creating jobs and fixing a blight on Main Street. We’ve all been looking at that empty storefront for a very long time.”
Granite Cove Equities LLC purchased the building in May 2022 for $2.9 million, according to city records. O’Grady, the CEO, said “it’s become quite a project.” Updates include a new roof, and new HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems.
“So we are investing a lot in it,” O’Grady said. “There will be a new facade which I think will be much more attractive than the old CVS facade with a kind of old-fashioned marquee out front.”
O’Grady noted that construction costs have escalated and the supply chain has been a challenge, so assistance from the city and the state would make the project happen sooner rather than later. The “local incentive-only” application through the state Economic Development Incentive Program spells out $5.5 million in construction costs.
“I think it’s a great idea, and I think the city should be making what concessions it can to help the project move forward,” said resident Barnaby Prendergast. No one spoke out against the project.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow said while the TIF is great for the developer, the investor, and the community at the local and state level, “most importantly, the TIF has to work for the city.”
“And I think in this situation the TIF does that,” Grow said in terms of the investment in a fairly sizeable downtown property, jobs, and the revitalization of the downtown during the evening.
Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil thanked O’Grady for investing in the downtown.
“I would just like to add the benefit of 40 jobs, 40 full-time jobs for the city,” Gilman said after the public hearing on June 27, “which is awesome, that’s certainly a component that means a lot to us here in Gloucester and we appreciate that.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.