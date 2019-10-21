Tillman case again delayed

BEVERLY — A former pharmacy technician accused of stealing more than 18,000 pills — most of them opiates — from electronic medication cabinets at Addison Gilbert and Beverly Hospitals has again delayed her case.
Lisa Tillman, 50, of Salem, was a no-show at a hearing that had been set for a potential resolution of her case Monday in Salem.
Tillman, who is facing a charge of obtaining drugs by fraud, was not present when her case was first called at 9:21 a.m., leading Judge Ina Howard-Hogan to issue a preliminary default warrant against her. Her attorney, Meghan Taylor, began to search for Tillman.
When the case was called again at 10:50 a.m., Taylor asked to speak to the judge at sidebar, out of earshot of the public and members of the media who were in the courtroom.
Following the discussion, Howard-Hogan said the case was being postponed until Nov. 13 but did not state why. The warrant was lifted.
Outside court, Taylor declined to explain Tillman's absence.
A prosecutor who has been specially assigned to the case, who usually works in a different court in Essex County, also spent his morning waiting for Tillman.
Prosecutors and investigators say Tillman, whose job included restocking the computer-controlled drug cabinets at Beverly Hospital, Addison-Gilbert Hospital, a Danvers outpatient center and Bayridge Hospital, was able to override the computer and mark still-good pills as "expired," then remove them from the cabinet.
Hospital protocol required anyone removing expired medication to put it into a safe for return to the distributor. Instead, Tillman was taking the medications home.
She told investigators that she was using the pills for herself and flushing the rest.
Last June, Tillman had entered an admission in the case. But she withdrew it after a skeptical Judge Emily Karstetter, who openly questioned Tillman's claim that the drugs were for personal use, said she intended to impose jail time.
"It's just very difficult for me to wrap my head around the idea that this was for personal use," Karstetter told Tillman and Taylor during the hearing.
The theft is the largest case of drug diversion from a health care facility reported in Massachusetts in at least a decade, the Times' sister paper The Salem News learned through a public records request last year.
The newspaper's investigation also revealed that there is no reliable system for tracking drug losses from hospitals.
