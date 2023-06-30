The Open Space and Recreation Committee got a peek at the timeline for the East Gloucester Open Space/Maxwell Parsons Playground Improvements Project during its Zoom meeting this week.
“I know this has been on a lot of folks’ minds in terms of trying to understand, you know, when and how things will potentially be implemented for the open space in East Gloucester associated with the combined school building project,” Planning Director Gregg Cademartori said Wednesday.
Cademartori said the goal of the administration is to make sure people can follow this process and be engaged about the enhancements to the school site as it takes shape as open space.
After 75 years, East Gloucester Elementary closed earlier this month. The schoolchildren and staff will combine those of Veterans Memorial Elementary School, which was in session for the past couple of years at the former St Ann School on Prospect Street, and move into the new East Veterans Elementary School at 11 Webster St. The new school is nearing completion at the former site of Veterans Memorial and Mattos Field. The Veterans Memorial School building was demolished in 2021 to make way for the new school.
The combined school plan faced opposition from some residents who went to court over the loss of the softball field and open space at Mattos Field. The residents’ lawsuit and appeals were unsuccessful and the new school on Webster Street is scheduled to be occupied this fall.
The city plans to replace the Mattos Field softball field with a new ballfield on Green Street while creating replacement open space at the East Gloucester school campus.
Cademartori said the combined school project required “compensatory open space” be identified, and the East Gloucester site was chosen for that purpose.
He said for the East Gloucester school building to be razed, the School Committee would have to declare it surplus. Cademartori said as far as he can tell from management meetings he is in with Superintendent Ben Lummis, the school project is on schedule. However, Cademartori said the schools are not in a position to declare the building surplus until the transition to the new school takes place. That means there is time for planning.
Cademartori also mentioned Article 97 legislation associated with the school building project allowing for “park and open space uses” at the East Gloucester site.
He said Mayor Greg Verga is asking the Open Space and Recreation Committee to be the “convener” when it comes to future use of the site as open space.
Funding for the project is already part of a loan authorization for improvements to the Green Street field, the demolition of the East Gloucester school, and the future use of the school site, Cademartori said.
Creation of open space at East Gloucester
In all, the East Gloucester school site is about 5.7 acres, Cademartori said. The site has 1.2 acres of woods to the east and another 1.4 acres of woods to the west. The existing playground consists of 1.2 acres.
The building’s footprint covers about 1 acre, plus the added circulation space around it.
Cademartori said the open space parcel, including the playground but excluding the existing woods, would be about 3 acres. By way of comparison, the Green Street field and playground is about 3.5 acres.
He said the plan is to work with a landscape design consultant this summer and hold a public forum looking at potential future uses this fall.
In parallel, the Department of Public Works is working on the bid specifications for the school’s demolition, with bidding scheduled for the late fall or early winter. It’s expected the school will be razed over the winter.
A second public forum with design concepts would take place in December, and a third on the finalized concept would be held in January or February.
Bids for the final landscape design would likely take place in the spring, construction would be in the summer and fall of 2024, and final work and a rededication of the site would take place in the spring of 2025.
Cademartori said this timeline could change.
Sarah Shemkus of Arnold Way asked who to whom questions about the project should be addressed. Cademartori said residents can send questions to planning@gloucester-ma.gov.
Mary Ann Boucher of Mt. Pleasant Avenue said the neighborhood would like to keep the school’s turnaround, its present elevation, the trees out front and the flagpole. A long-time resident of the neighborhood, she said there is concern after the loss of Mattos Field, which had been named for a fallen World War I soldier.
The East Gloucester playground is a city veteran memorial named for Lt. Arthur Maxwell Parsons of the U.S. Flying Corp who died in an airplane accident on July 3, 1918, according to city records. Boucher said she hoped the word of the School Committee and the city “stand true and stand tall” when it came seeing the school site used for open space and the playground.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.