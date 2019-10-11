The Gloucester Daily Times was named a 2019 Distinguished Newspaper in its circulation class at the fall conference of the New England Newspaper and Press Association Thursday in Worcester.
The Daily of Newburyport, a sister publication of the Times, was awarded "Newspaper of the Year" for the third time in four years in the category of dailies with print circulations of 5,000 to 10,000. The Record-Journal of Meriden, Connecticut, was also received the Distinguished Newspaper award in the category,
Editor David Olson and managing editor Andrea Holbrook were in Worcester to receive the award for the Times.
“I'm very proud to receive this award, and proud of the work the Times staff does to give readers the coverage of Cape Ann news,” Holbrook said. "It's nice to be named among the best in New England.”
In the category of Sunday newspapers with 10,000 to 20,000 circulation, The Eagle-Tribune received a Distinguished Newspaper award, along with The Standard-Times of New Bedford. The Newspaper of the Year winner in that category was The Berkshire Eagle from Pittsfield.
The Eagle-Tribune also won two Publick Occurrences Awards for outstanding journalism. The award is named after Publick Occurrences both Forreign and Domestick, the first multi-page newspaper published in America, which was shut down by the royal governor in 1690 after a single issue.
The Eagle-Tribune won for its coverage of the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, and for coverage of a sexual assault at North Andover High, in which the female student who made the allegation was required to sign an agreement with school administrators that limited her access to the school and required her to keep clear of her alleged assailant, who remained enrolled at the school.
The Gloucester Daily Times, Daily News of Newburyport and The Eagle-Tribune are part of the North of Boston Media Group, as is the Salem News.
