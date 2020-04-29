ESSEX — Having trouble finding some things during the pandemic? Check the new communal pantry opened by Essex resident Ann Cameron.
The two-door cupboard is located on Cameron's front lawn at 23 Pickering St. Locals with a surplus of food or supplies are asked to keep the pantry filled, while those in need are welcome to take what they need from it.
Cameron has been active in the Manchester Essex Regional School District for years and currently serves on its School Committee. She said the project was inspired by the Essex residents she's connected with through her work.
"People have been so generous to me over the years with the PTO and the schools," she explained. "I just wanted to do something for them."
The pantry was crafted from scratch by Selectman Andrew Spinney, and the stand was built by Cameron's neighbor, Bill Glidden.
"(The original design) was smaller and it had one door," Spinney said. "We elaborated a bit and made it our own. Now it has two doors and plenty of space."
The pantry received a warm reception when it first opened to the public on Sunday.
"I was surprised," Cameron said. "Three or four people were out there filling it up (on Tuesday morning). It's filled up to the door now. What we need is people to take stuff out of it. I want people to feel comfortable taking from it. It's not a charity box — it's a share box."
Spinney said he received a call from another Essex resident asking for him to build another pantry near the Gloucester line.
"There might be more in the future," he said.
For now, Cameron is content with her pantry.
"I don't know how long this thing will last," she said. "I'm concerned about the people have been laid off in the past few weeks and what will happen for our community so we'll keep it up from as long as we need to."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.