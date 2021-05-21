With all of this romping around Cape Ann, it is high time to talk about ticks.
And unfortunately, deer and dog ticks can be found in all of our favorite places — shady, damp, brushy, wooded, or grassy areas.
In addition to giving us the heebie jeebies, these insects can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease, Tularemia, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever to humans and our furry friends.
So how do you avoid ticks — and all that comes with them — in a summer sprung from quarantine?
"You are the best form of prevention against possible mosquito and tick-borne diseases," Gloucester's Health Department website reads.
Here are some tips and tricks to get rid of ticks!
Throw away fashion for the sake of safety and tuck your pants into your socks. This prevents the curious creature from crawling up your leg.
Put dry clothes in the dryer on high for 10 minutes to kill ticks after you have gone exploring.
Avoid outside areas with obvious tick activity.
Check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks at least once a day or any time you have been outdoors.
Remove ticks carefully as soon as possible using fine-tipped tweezers.
If you have fallen into the misfortune of finding one of these blood-sucking insects latched on to your sweet self, follow these practices for a clean removal:
Use a tweezer and grab the tick as close to the skin as possible. Then pull straight up.
Take an alcohol swab and rub around the tick.
Go see your physician.
"Tickborne illnesses affect many of our residents as it is so common in this area," Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Carroll said. "We also rely heavily on the state's materials at mass.gov such as the 'Ticks are out in Massachusetts' campaign."
More information about ticks can be found at www.mass.gov/tick-prevention and mass.gov/tick-borne-diseases.
As you fight off ticks to enjoy the wilderness this summer, don’t forget … the zombie cicadas dubbed “flying salt shakers of death” are coming.
