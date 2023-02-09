Editor’s note: The Gloucester Daily Times printed this letter on Jan.28, 2000, when Carlos Ricard, a 16-year-old homeless student who moved to Gloucester, wanted to share his “secret” with his classmates before the family moved out of town.
How’s everyone doing without me. I know you miss me (chill, it’s just a joke.)
I’m writing this letter to tell you a little secret I’ve been hiding from you. During the time I was with you, I was asked “Where do you live? Why do you do this or that?” My answer to your questions was always false or unspecified. For a reason.
All this time we’ve been in school together, joked together, you’ve been sharing it with a homeless person. Yes, homeless. I can imagine the looks on your faces, you can’t believe I’m homeless. Neither could I, when it first happened.
There’s a wonderful place in Gloucester that helps families in need called Wellspring House. It’s a shelter for families who, going through a rough time, can’t afford life’s expenses. It’s a place for parents who for different reasons don’t have a home anymore and can’t afford the basics. Wellspring House helps families get back on their feet.
What a shock, huh? The kid who had a matching pair of boots for every shirt was homeless, living in a shelter. Today’s society has taught us to think that homeless people are bums or drug abusers. In reality, anyone could be homeless. I know.
Before coming here, I thought of the risks of inequality I’d face going to school. Being Hispanic and coming from a place where the way people talk and dress is different would set me apart. I’d be the different one. This contributed to the vague way I answered questions and why I hid my secret of being homeless. I already had a lot to deal with, a lot going against me.
Some people look around and treat you according to race and dress code. I’ve come across people who do this, only later to stand corrected when they opened up conversation with me.
Don’t think of me as “the homeless boy.” I am really no different than you.
Each of you, in your own way, has taught me something good and bad. I’ve come to see not everyone is the same and I try not to prejudge anymore. There were those who weren’t afraid to talk with me when their friends were there. You know who you are and I thank you. There were those who were afraid to talk to me, unsure of the response I’d give. I understand and don’t blame you.
This letter isn’t for you to pity me or even for you to regret anything you said to me in the past. This letter is to ask you to open your eyes, to see people for who they are and not for who they hang with, where they come from, what race they are or how they dress. This letter is for the next kid who comes to your city, your school with my secret, homelessness.
During my time in Gloucester High School, I’ve hung out with people who are known as “cool” and I’ve hung out with people who aren’t known as cool. I ask myself, what is cool? Could a homeless kid be cool in your eyes? Could he or she have a chance to be in honor classes or participate in a varsity sport with the cool kids?
Just stop a moment and think about how society has taught us to think about such things.
This letter is written for that kid who is going through hard times and thinks it will never end. Don’t worry, it will. There is a light at the end of the tunnel: you just have to sacrifice plenty in order to gain double.
I’m going to miss this place in spite of what I’ve been through. I’ve learned a lot. I live my life by a quote that has helped me through this whole venture. “Good things come to those who wait.”
My wait is up, and so I leave you now.
(For those who want to follow his story, his website is carlosricard.com.)