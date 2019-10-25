FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Rhode Island man visiting the New England Patriots Hall of Fame took a Tom Brady jersey off a display and walked off with it.
Zanini Cineus, of Providence, was freed on personal recognizance after a not guilty plea to a larceny charge was entered on his behalf at his arraignment Thursday.
Police say the 33-year-old Cineus was wearing it under his jacket when he was apprehended by Thursday still in the vicinity of Gillette Stadium.
Police say the signed jersey was worth $10,000, but the team said it had not been worn in a game.
Cineus's lawyer, Bill Galvin, declined to comment.
Brady's game-worn jersey was stolen out of the locker room after the Patriots' 34-28 overtime Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. It and another Brady jersey that had gone missing after the Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks were traced to Mexico by the FBI where they were found.
